EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $121,743,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

RTX stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

