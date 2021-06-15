Waycross Partners LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $245.14 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

