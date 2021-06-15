Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $20,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.