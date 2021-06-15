The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766,785 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Kraft Heinz worth $98,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

KHC stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

