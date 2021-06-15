Prudential Financial Inc. Has $117.42 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of MetLife worth $117,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

