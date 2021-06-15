Prudential Financial Inc. Has $88.45 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 389.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $88,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

