QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

