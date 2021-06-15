Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Safehold has raised its dividend by 160.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 97,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,634. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

