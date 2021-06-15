Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.