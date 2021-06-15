Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.11% of Brinker International worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,982.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

