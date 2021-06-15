Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,779 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

