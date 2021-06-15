Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 4,840 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.