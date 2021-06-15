79,880 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,155 shares of company stock worth $2,052,273 over the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

