Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRGB opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $498.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

