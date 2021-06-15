Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 100,514 Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on MREO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

