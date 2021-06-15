Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 53,640 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $7,616,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

