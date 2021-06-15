Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in 5:01 Acquisition were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVAM opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

