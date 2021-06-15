Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 459,953 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,953 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $28,875,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

