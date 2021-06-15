Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $109.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00227673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.64 or 0.04075399 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

