OMG Network Price Reaches $5.34 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00013253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $748.23 million and $281.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.