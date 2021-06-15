Comparing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 8 4 0 2.14 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 20 1 2.81

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.35, suggesting a potential downside of 19.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $178.26, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -53.26% 63.06% 7.55% Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.60 -$3.11 billion $0.38 14.32 Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.92 -$200.00 million $1.64 98.86

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Southwestern Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

