Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.75 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $173.16 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

