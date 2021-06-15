Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 204,130.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter.

XOP stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

