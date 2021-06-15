Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $20.06

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

