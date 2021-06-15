Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.