Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $70.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $36.79 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

