Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

