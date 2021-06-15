Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 654 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

