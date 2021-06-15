Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HNGKY stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
