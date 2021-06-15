Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

