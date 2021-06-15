Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IZOZF stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

