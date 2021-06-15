Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 185,388 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,388 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $66,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

