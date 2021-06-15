Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Decreases By 58.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.88. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $40.36.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

