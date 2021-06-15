Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

