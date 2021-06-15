JT Stratford LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.