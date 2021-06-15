JT Stratford LLC Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

