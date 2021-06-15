Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

