Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,240,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,779,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $211.40 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

