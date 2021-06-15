7,477 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.