WBI Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

WBI Investments grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,894,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

