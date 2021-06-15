72,251 Shares in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. WBI Investments owned 0.42% of United Security Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBFO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

United Security Bancshares Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.