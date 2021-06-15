Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBI opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $263.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

