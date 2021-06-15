WBI Investments Buys 8,670 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

WBI Investments raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. WBI Investments owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

