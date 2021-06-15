Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.66 on Friday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

