Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00016502 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $41,559.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00157655 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00183595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.01029148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.11 or 1.00041589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

