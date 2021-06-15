Opacity (OPCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $97,216.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $7.14 million and $97,216.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00793636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00085438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.