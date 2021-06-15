Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $33.38 Average PT from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $38.17 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.