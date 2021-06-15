Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 15,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

GOLD stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

