Bluestein R H & Co. Invests $585,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

