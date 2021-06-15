Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $74,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

STLA stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

