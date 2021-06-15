Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,368 shares of company stock worth $8,871,803.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

